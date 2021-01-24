On Roe v. Wade anniversary, pro-life protesters rally in Montpelier

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The pandemic didn’t stop pro-life Vermonters from rallying for life.

This time every year, anti-abortion activists rally across the country on the anniversary of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court ruling of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion in all 50 states.

Nearly 300 Vermonters silently marched from Montpelier City Hall to the Vermont Statehouse on Saturday.

Wearing white masks with green lettering that read “LIFE” and holding signs demanding an end to abortion, they urged the legislature to make abortion illegal in Vermont.

“All humans deserve to live no matter what,” said Sabrina Clarke.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the number of abortions performed in Vermont has dropped throughout the decade: from 1,300 in 2009 to 1,200 in 2018.

But pro-lifers says that’s 1,200 too many.

Some protesters like 56-year-old Gayle Streeter, who had an abortion as a teenager, are speaking up about the negative and irreversible impacts the procedure has on a woman’s health.

“It is something that is psychological trauma,” Streeter said. “You don’t realize it at first but it’s something that stays with you for the rest of your life. It doesn’t go away. It doesn’t heal.”

Protesters want Vermont to start implementing restrictions such as a parental notification law that would require at least one parent be notified if a young girl is seeking an abortion.

“It doesn’t prevent the abortion from going forward but however, the parent could offer alternatives and be aware that their daughter is undergoing a traumatic surgical procedure or chemical procedure,” said Mary Hahn Beerworth, the executive director of Vermont Right to Life.

Protesters attribute the drop in abortions in Vermont to their dedication to the pro-life movement and that there are almost a dozen pregnancy support centers in the state.

On Friday, the Biden-Harris Administration said in a statement that it’s dedicated to upholding Roe v. Wade. The statement reads, in part: “In the past four years, reproductive health, including the right to choose, has been under relentless and extreme attack. We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status.”

