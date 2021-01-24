Advertisement

Skier buried in Mount Washington avalanche survives

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
GORHAM, N.H. (AP) - A skier survived after getting buried in an avalanche on Mount Washington in New Hampshire. The Mount Washington Avalanche Center reported in a Facebook post that the skier was carried from near the top of Left Gully almost to the floor of Tuckerman Ravine at about 3:30 p.m. Friday. The skier lost his skis and poles and when the flow stopped, found himself face down, but with his head near the surface. His body was buried about two feet deep and he was unable to move other than to raise his head to breathe. The skier’s companion sought help and he was rescued.

