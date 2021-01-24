UVM women’s basketball to discontinue season

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) – The Vermont women’s basketball program will not play the remainder of their 2020-21 campaign. To date the team has played just six of their scheduled 12 America East contests. The decision was made by the student-athletes with the full support of their coaches and the athletic department.

“We respect our players’ decisions and they have had our complete support throughout this unprecedented time,” said Mayer Women’s Basketball Coach Alisa Kresge. “It has not been easy for anyone involved with our program and I feel for them. I’m extremely proud of our team and what we have accomplished on and off the court. This group of impressive young women has a bright future ahead.”

“I have tremendous respect for our women’s basketball student-athletes, coaches and staff and fully support what I know was a very difficult decision,” said Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman. “I’m particularly appreciative of the leadership that Coach Kresge and her staff have provided during this very challenging season. Our program has made great strides under this coaching staff and I look forward to watching the group continue to build on the solid foundation that has been established. All of our student-athletes will remain enrolled and we will continue to fully support their academics and their health and wellbeing as they complete the semester.”

The Catamounts conclude the 2020-21 season with a record of 4-2. Their 4-2 start in America East play matched the best by Vermont since 2012-13. They were on a three-game conference winning streak after defeating UMBC 65-54 in the final game on January 4. Vermont has won three league games in a row just three times in the last 11 years all under Coach Kresge in each of the three seasons she’s led the program.

