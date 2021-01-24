Advertisement

Volunteers distribute groceries to food-insecure families

By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 23, 2021 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local volunteers are making sure people in Burlington don’t go hungry during the pandemic.

About 200 families stopped by Champlain Elementary School on Saturday to pick up free groceries.

Volunteers started distributing food at noon and were all out within a half hour.

“It is amazing. It’s wonderful that people come out and feel that we can support them. It’s wonderful to have the volunteers, on a day like today where the negative two or three wind-chill is out there... and we had 30 plus volunteers, socially-distanced of course, working together to provide for people. It’s heartbreaking that we have such a need in the community for this but it’s wonderful that people are coming out to help each other,” said volunteer Shannon Jackson.

Some of the food items that families received are bread, cookies, pasta, tuna, eggs and milk.

All of the food handed out was donated by local businesses.

The next distribution will be Feb. 27 at Champlain Elementary School.

