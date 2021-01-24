Advertisement

What to do Sunday, Jan. 24

By Kayla Martin
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

If you’ve been looking for a winter activity to alleviate your kid’s cabin fever, we might have just the thing for you.

Bill Koch’s Ski Program at Sleepy Hollow. The program is for kids ages 5 to 13. Designed to be a parent-run program where their goal is to not only teach children how to ski but to make it fun. This will be a weekly event held at Ski Lodge Drive in Huntington Vermont.

Because of the pandemic, you have to select which day you want to participate, either on Fridays from 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. or on Sundays from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. This helps spread out the class to make it safe for families to participate.

The cost of the program is $130 per child ($120 program fee + $10 neck gaiter) | Season Ski Rental Fee is $100 per child

To learn more about this event you can check out their website, and for specific questions, you can email: jean_tufts@yahoo.com

If you enjoy sports and are looking for an event that’ll make you feel nostalgic you might want to check out the Vermont Sports Card and Collectible Show at The University Mall this Sunday.

The event starts at 11 a.m., and it’s free and open to the public. You can buy, sell, and trade your own cards and memorabilia at the show. if you have specific questions you can contact Dale Tompkins at (802) 238-3879. For more general information check out their event page.

If you want to stay in and bundle up on the couch we have the perfect event for you, a film series.

This weekend The Architecture + Design film series is featuring ‘Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story.’

The film is just under an hour and brings you through the legacy of one of the most notable architects in history. Williams is known for his work in Los Angeles such as the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the original MCA Headquarters Building. Williams is revered in the modern-day, but at the time he wasn’t. Williams wasn’t allowed to eat or stay at the restaurants and hotels he designed. This film follows alongside his journey.

If you would like to learn more about Williams, and or watch this film click here.

That wraps up what we have for you to do this Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bernie at Mad River meme
Bernie-meme sweatshirts benefitting local meals on wheels
File photo
Stowe fire chief faces criminal investigation
House damaged by fire
3-alarm house fire in Westford sends one to UVM medical center
Graphic
Vermont judge blocks activities at Pawlet firearms training center
File photo
Man convicted in deadly wrong-way crash makes appeal to Vermont’s high court

Latest News

The fridge is stocked with meals and products from local restaurants, funded by donations, or...
‘The Giving Fridge’ feeds food insecure, helps area restaurants
What to do Sunday, Jan. 24
The Plattsburgh town offices underwent a deep clean Saturday.
Plattsburgh town employee tests positive for COVID19
The next distribution will be Feb. 27 at Champlain Elementary School.
Volunteers distribute groceries to food-insecure families
Nearly 300 Vermonters silently marched from Montpelier City Hall to the Vermont Statehouse on...
On Roe v. Wade anniversary, pro-life protesters rally in Montpelier