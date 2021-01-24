What to do Sunday, Jan. 24

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s time now to take a look at What to do this Sunday.

If you’ve been looking for a winter activity to alleviate your kid’s cabin fever, we might have just the thing for you.

Bill Koch’s Ski Program at Sleepy Hollow. The program is for kids ages 5 to 13. Designed to be a parent-run program where their goal is to not only teach children how to ski but to make it fun. This will be a weekly event held at Ski Lodge Drive in Huntington Vermont.

Because of the pandemic, you have to select which day you want to participate, either on Fridays from 3:45 p.m. - 5:15 p.m. or on Sundays from 2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m. This helps spread out the class to make it safe for families to participate.

The cost of the program is $130 per child ($120 program fee + $10 neck gaiter) | Season Ski Rental Fee is $100 per child

To learn more about this event you can check out their website, and for specific questions, you can email: jean_tufts@yahoo.com

If you enjoy sports and are looking for an event that’ll make you feel nostalgic you might want to check out the Vermont Sports Card and Collectible Show at The University Mall this Sunday.

The event starts at 11 a.m., and it’s free and open to the public. You can buy, sell, and trade your own cards and memorabilia at the show. if you have specific questions you can contact Dale Tompkins at (802) 238-3879. For more general information check out their event page.

If you want to stay in and bundle up on the couch we have the perfect event for you, a film series.

This weekend The Architecture + Design film series is featuring ‘Hollywood’s Architect: The Paul R. Williams Story.’

The film is just under an hour and brings you through the legacy of one of the most notable architects in history. Williams is known for his work in Los Angeles such as the Beverly Hills Hotel, and the original MCA Headquarters Building. Williams is revered in the modern-day, but at the time he wasn’t. Williams wasn’t allowed to eat or stay at the restaurants and hotels he designed. This film follows alongside his journey.

If you would like to learn more about Williams, and or watch this film click here.

