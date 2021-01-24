BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Today will be a nice-looking day, but it will be blustery and cold again, with highs only in the teens. Most of the region will have mostly sunny skies, but the Northeast Kingdom will have a bit more clouds, and even an isolated flurry. Tonight will be mainly clear and very cold, with lows below zero in the colder pockets. Monday will trend partly sunny during the day. It will be a bit warmer, with highs reaching the low 20s.

A very quiet week is on the way, with highs generally in the 20s, and lows in the single digits and teens. The exception is Friday, as another surge of cold air will keep temperatures in the teens that day, along with the chance for flurries. Otherwise, no significant storms are expected into next weekend.

