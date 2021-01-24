BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Wind chills could approach 25-below zero tonight into mid Sunday morning. Please keep the pets indoors. Sunday will remain blustery, though the wind will finally ease up during the afternoon. Highs will be cold again...in the teens. There will be plenty of sunshine, however. Sunday night will be the coldest night of the upcoming week, with lows in the single digits and teens below zero. Monday will be mostly sunny again, with highs near 20 degrees.

A very quiet week is on the way, with temperatures returning to near average. We’ll keep an eye on a storm system that’s expected to pass to our south on Thursday, but at this point it looks like it will remain far enough south to not have any effect on us. Highs will be back into the 20s during the week, with lows in the single digits and teens above zero.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.