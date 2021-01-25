Advertisement

1 person found dead following mobile home fire in New Hampshire

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 10:39 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
EPSOM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire fire investigators say a person was found dead following a mobile home fire in Epsom.

The Epsom Fire Department was called to the fire at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed by the fire.

Positive identification and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, scheduled for Monday. 

