1 person found dead following mobile home fire in New Hampshire

EPSOM, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire fire investigators say a person was found dead following a mobile home fire in Epsom.

The Epsom Fire Department was called to the fire at about 7:50 p.m. Sunday.

When they arrived, the home was engulfed by the fire.

Positive identification and cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy, scheduled for Monday.

