2 hikers rescued after 1 lost shoes, went barefoot in snow

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:24 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANCONIA, N.H. (WCAX) - Two hikers are safe after losing their way over the weekend on Mount Lafayette in New Hampshire.

One of the hikers lost his shoes and tried to trudge through several feet of snow, but became so cold and tired he put his feet into his pack and waited for a rescue team.

A New Hampshire Army National Guard helicopter pulled the 35-year-old and 34-year-old hikers to safety and took them to the hospital.

We are told minutes after the helicopter left the area, the mountain was covered in a cloud that officials say would have prohibited an air rescue.

The hikers told rescue teams they had to thaw out a frozen cellphone to call 911 for help.

We don’t know their conditions.

