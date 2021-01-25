Advertisement

Beat the Winter Blues Wellness Fair goes virtual

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The annual Beat the Winter Blues Wellness Fair in Plattsburgh is going virtual this year.

This is the third year for the event focused on mental health, life coaching, exercise and crafts.

The vendors are all local to New York and Vermont, but the online event is open to anyone with internet access.

The family-friendly event is free to the public.

Organizers say it’s the perfect way to socialize in a safe way.

“It isn’t just watching something on Netflix or watching a movie, you can interact with people in a safe and healthy way. Interacting with people locally but also people from all over. I think for me as a social person, not being able to interact with people in person really affected my own well-being. I think this year, being able to do this, has meant more to me and more to the vendors, no matter how big or small we are, we have to do this for our well-being and for the people who might come in and need our services,” organizer Patrick Monette said.

The event is this Sunday, Jan. 31, from 12-4 p.m.

There are still spaces available for vendors to sign up. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester
Robert Hubbard, of Warwick, Massachusetts, was drawn as the winner from more than 19,400...
Massachusetts man wins Vermont lifetime hunting license

Latest News

Maker of Bernie's mittens makes some more for charity
Maker of Bernie's mittens makes some more for charity
A donation to the Tops Market to fight hunger
Fire investigation in Stowe
Bringing donations to the neighborhoods in need
Sports cards sales seeing a surge