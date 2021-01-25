Beat the Winter Blues Wellness Fair goes virtual

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - The annual Beat the Winter Blues Wellness Fair in Plattsburgh is going virtual this year.

This is the third year for the event focused on mental health, life coaching, exercise and crafts.

The vendors are all local to New York and Vermont, but the online event is open to anyone with internet access.

The family-friendly event is free to the public.

Organizers say it’s the perfect way to socialize in a safe way.

“It isn’t just watching something on Netflix or watching a movie, you can interact with people in a safe and healthy way. Interacting with people locally but also people from all over. I think for me as a social person, not being able to interact with people in person really affected my own well-being. I think this year, being able to do this, has meant more to me and more to the vendors, no matter how big or small we are, we have to do this for our well-being and for the people who might come in and need our services,” organizer Patrick Monette said.

The event is this Sunday, Jan. 31, from 12-4 p.m.

There are still spaces available for vendors to sign up. Click here for more information.

