Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay

Photo: Pixabay
Photo: Pixabay(WNDU)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:19 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are urging people to be careful on lakes and ponds after a car went through the ice in Malletts Bay.

We’re told it happened around 8 p.m. Sunday night near the 127 Fishing access.

Police say they found two people on shore a short time after their car went through ice and into the cold water.

Both went to the hospital for minor weather related injuries.

Colchester Police say the car will be pulled from the water, and they’re asking people to be careful on the lake.

