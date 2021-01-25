Advertisement

Chamber of Commerce names Brattleboro community as its person of the year

File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) - Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Brattleboro Area Chamber of Commerce has named the whole community as its 2020 person of the year.

“All of you probably know an individual or an organization, an unsung hero who has gone above and beyond to take the sting out of the pandemic,” Tracey John, past president of the chamber’s board of directors, said at the chamber’s annual meeting held remotely on Thursday, the Brattleboro Reformer reported.

So, the chamber “is proud to salute all of the unsung heroes in our corner of southern Vermont who rose up to support their neighbors and keeping our community moving forward by naming them and each of you our 2020 Person of the Year,” he said.

Each year since 1954, the chamber has recognized someone for having a positive impact on the community. It would be impossible to pick just one for last year, John said.

The state Department of Health on Sunday reported 120 new confirmed cases of the disease but no additional deaths. The new cases pushed the total number of cases in the state since the pandemic began to more than 11,000.

