Colchester Police investigate possible arson fires

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating several porch fires in Colchester.

Police tell us 3-4 fires appear to be set intentionally at apartments on University Lane and Dalton Drive. They say it happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday.

We’re told authorities believe it’s arson due to how close the fires were.

They say everyone was evacuated and made it out safely.

We don’t know what the damage is like and police are looking into possible leads.

