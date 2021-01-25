Advertisement

COVID cases force some schools to go remote

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:55 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FAIR HAVEN, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID-19 cases are forces some schools in our region to go remote.

Fair Haven Grade School and Fair Haven Union High School are fully remote this entire week.

School leaders say people were in the schools while contagious with COVID-19. We’re told they caught it because of spread in the community, and not in school.

Contract tracing is underway and people are being put into quarantine.

Because of the number of staff and students affected, school leaders say they decided to switch to fully remote learning.

Plus, all sports practices for the grade school and high school are canceled until February 1.

The goal is to return to in-person learning on Feb. 1, but that depends on the conditions.

Additionally, some Barre City Elementary and Middle school students will be fully remote, but just for Monday.

This comes after the superintendent says someone working within the PEAK Team tested positive for COVID-19.

We’re told two seventh and eighth grade teams will be remote, the rest of the school is in regular operation.

