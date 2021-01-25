Advertisement

Essex home heavily damaged by fire

A home in Essex Town was heavily damaged by fire on Monday.
A home in Essex Town was heavily damaged by fire on Monday.(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - A home in Essex Town was damaged by fire Monday afternoon.

Crews responded in the freezing cold to Green Briar Drive.

Fire officials say everyone made it out of the house safely.

They say it appears fireplace ash on the back porch is what sparked the blaze.

“Heavy fire on the backside, obviously, it was exterior and then it made its way in, by the time we got here, made it inside to the dwelling, so they put crews on the inside of the attack and the outside, obviously, through the front door,” Essex Town Fire Chief Dave Sheeran said.

“I saw the rear of the house was engulfed with flames, I mean there was probably like six or eight feet of flames visible from my front window,” said Chris McDonald, a witness.

Fire officials say there was major damage to the house but it’s not yet clear if it was a total loss.

