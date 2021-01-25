Get your hands on a pair of Bernie’s mittens
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now, you can get your hands on a pair of Senator Bernie Sanders’s famous mittens!
Jen Ellis, the Westford Elementary School teacher who made the mittens, says she’s knit another three.
She donated one pair to Passion 4 Paws Vermont, another to Outright Vermont, and she’s auctioning off the third for her daughter’s college fund.
Throw in your bid, and raise money for any one of these causes!
Related Stories:
Sen. Bernie Sanders’ mittens steal the show at inauguration
Mitten-adorned inauguration look inspires Bernie bobblehead
Sanders inauguration outfit with handmade mittens goes viral
Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.