Get your hands on a pair of Bernie’s mittens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now, you can get your hands on a pair of Senator Bernie Sanders’s famous mittens!

Jen Ellis, the Westford Elementary School teacher who made the mittens, says she’s knit another three.

Here is picture of the Bernie mittens you can bid on. Just made yesterday! @outrightvermont @kendisgibson

@lindseyreiser pic.twitter.com/4IsYScidnR — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 24, 2021

She donated one pair to Passion 4 Paws Vermont, another to Outright Vermont, and she’s auctioning off the third for her daughter’s college fund.

Throw in your bid, and raise money for any one of these causes!

Bernie Sanders called me earlier today to tell me that the mitten frenzy has already raised an enormous amount of money for Vermont charities. I am not authorized to disclose the amount yet- but it's BIG and it's amazing! Thank you!! Generosity brings joy. @People4Bernie — Jen Ellis (@vtawesomeness) January 25, 2021

