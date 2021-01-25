Advertisement

Get your hands on a pair of Bernie’s mittens

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Now, you can get your hands on a pair of Senator Bernie Sanders’s famous mittens!

Jen Ellis, the Westford Elementary School teacher who made the mittens, says she’s knit another three.

She donated one pair to Passion 4 Paws Vermont, another to Outright Vermont, and she’s auctioning off the third for her daughter’s college fund.

Throw in your bid, and raise money for any one of these causes!

