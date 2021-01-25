Group calls on Vermont newsrooms to address gender bias in journalism

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Newsrooms across Vermont just got a letter calling on them to do better in addressing gender bias in their journalism.

It’s signed by a slew of political leaders, business owners, heads of nonprofits and more. The group argues that sexism in the media has led to fewer women getting elected to higher office.

Our Darren Perron spoke with three of the people who signed it-- Natalie Silver, Tabitha Moore and Dennise Casey-- to get some insight. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here to read the letter.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.