Advertisement

Group calls on Vermont newsrooms to address gender bias in journalism

By Darren Perron
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:12 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Newsrooms across Vermont just got a letter calling on them to do better in addressing gender bias in their journalism.

It’s signed by a slew of political leaders, business owners, heads of nonprofits and more. The group argues that sexism in the media has led to fewer women getting elected to higher office.

Our Darren Perron spoke with three of the people who signed it-- Natalie Silver, Tabitha Moore and Dennise Casey-- to get some insight. Watch the video for the full interview.

Click here to read the letter.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester
Robert Hubbard, of Warwick, Massachusetts, was drawn as the winner from more than 19,400...
Massachusetts man wins Vermont lifetime hunting license

Latest News

Maker of Bernie's mittens makes some more for charity
Maker of Bernie's mittens makes some more for charity
A donation to the Tops Market to fight hunger
Fire investigation in Stowe
Bringing donations to the neighborhoods in need
Sports cards sales seeing a surge