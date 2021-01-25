Health dept. warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Keeseville

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you recently visited Pleasant Corner Restaurant in Keeseville, you may need to take a COVID test.

The Clinton County Health Department says residents who went to the Keeseville restaurant between Jan. 12 and Jan. 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health department recommends residents self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms over the 14-day period from the date of your visit.

Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell. If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center.

