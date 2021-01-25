Advertisement

Health dept. warns of possible COVID-19 exposure in Keeseville

The Clinton County Health Department says residents who went to the Keeseville restaurant...
The Clinton County Health Department says residents who went to the Keeseville restaurant between Jan. 12 and Jan. 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - If you recently visited Pleasant Corner Restaurant in Keeseville, you may need to take a COVID test.

The Clinton County Health Department says residents who went to the Keeseville restaurant between Jan. 12 and Jan. 24 may have been exposed to COVID-19. The health department recommends residents self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms over the 14-day period from the date of your visit.

Symptoms include, but are not limited to, fever, cough, chills and loss of sense of taste and smell. If experiencing these or other symptoms of illness, seek immediate testing by contacting your medical provider or an urgent care center.

