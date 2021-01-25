IRS warns of COVID-19 and tax scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As vaccine rollouts begin around the country, the IRS is warning people to be on the lookout for scams.

They say they’re starting to see scams promising vaccines, cures or tests.

So make sure you get your information from trusted sources like your local health department.

And watch out for scams in your email or on social media pretending to help you get your COVID stimulus payment because clicking on those links can allow scammers to steal your identity.

“What we’re seeing with the economic impact payments are emails and targeted social media that’s going out there, it’s asking our taxpayers to click on a link and this ends up leading to a way for them to take their personal, identifiable information, so their Social Security number, their date of birth and their name in order to steal or misappropriate that economic impact payment,” said Jolene Simpson, the IRS acting special agent in charge.

The IRS is also reminding people ahead of tax season that if someone steals your identity, they can steal your refund, too.

If you are a victim of COVID-19 fraud, there are a couple of resources for you.

For general fraud, you can contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721.

For fraud related to the stimulus payments, you can contact the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Click here for more information on that.

