Lincoln Project targets Stefanik with attack ad

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lincoln Project is going after North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in a new attack ad.

The Lincoln Project is a group of Republican operatives who are opposed to Donald Trump and Trumpism.

Their latest video targets Rep. Stefanik, calling her a Trump apologist.

We reached out to Stefanik for a response. We heard back from her campaign spokesperson Alex DeGrasse who wrote, “The Lincoln Project spent nearly 7 million dollars trying to beat Congresswoman Stefanik. Yet, North Country voters fiercely rebuked them by re-electing her with the highest number of votes of any Congressional candidate in the history of the North Country. We are inundated with calls from North Country voters who are upset that a Never Trump super PAC is trying to stomp on the people of the North Country by smearing the Congresswoman they proudly and overwhelmingly elected just two months ago.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.