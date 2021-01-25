Advertisement

Lincoln Project targets Stefanik with attack ad

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Lincoln Project is going after North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik in a new attack ad.

The Lincoln Project is a group of Republican operatives who are opposed to Donald Trump and Trumpism.

Their latest video targets Rep. Stefanik, calling her a Trump apologist.

We reached out to Stefanik for a response. We heard back from her campaign spokesperson Alex DeGrasse who wrote, “The Lincoln Project spent nearly 7 million dollars trying to beat Congresswoman Stefanik. Yet, North Country voters fiercely rebuked them by re-electing her with the highest number of votes of any Congressional candidate in the history of the North Country. We are inundated with calls from North Country voters who are upset that a Never Trump super PAC is trying to stomp on the people of the North Country by smearing the Congresswoman they proudly and overwhelmingly elected just two months ago.”

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vaccine registration now open for Vermonters 75 and older
Photo: Pixabay
Car goes through ice in Malletts Bay
When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, they found a woodshed fully...
Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation
Crews were called to three suspicious fires in Colchester on Sunday.
Police investigating possible arson fires in Colchester
Robert Hubbard, of Warwick, Massachusetts, was drawn as the winner from more than 19,400...
Massachusetts man wins Vermont lifetime hunting license

Latest News

Maker of Bernie's mittens makes some more for charity
Maker of Bernie's mittens makes some more for charity
A donation to the Tops Market to fight hunger
Fire investigation in Stowe
Bringing donations to the neighborhoods in need
Sports cards sales seeing a surge