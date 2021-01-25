Advertisement

Local grocery retailer receives $25,000 donation for annual campaign

Tops Grocery's Check Out Hunger campaign launched on Sunday and will run until Feb. 13.
By Erin Brown
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A local grocery retailer in New York State and Vermont is kicking off its annual campaign against hunger with a generous donation.

Tops Friendly Markets says an anonymous couple from Williamsville, New York donated $25,000 to this year’s Check Out Hunger campaign. The campaign benefits food banks in New York, Vermont and Pennsylvania.

Tops Friendly Markets says people have been turning to food banks more than ever this year due to COVID, but the food shelves are empty.

Kathy Sautter, the public relations manager, says they’re grateful for this big donation.

“It’s wonderful. The donation came as a surprise to us especially when everyone is coming out of the holidays and people are stretched thin because of COVID,’ she said. “To have someone be just so generous and so caring and so thoughtful and not even think twice about it, we are blessed to say the least.”

Since 2006, Tops has raised more than $4 million for people who are food-insecure.

