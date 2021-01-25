WATCH LIVE: Cuomo to give update on COVID in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says the city could administer 500,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses a week if it had enough supply. But instead, city officials have been forced to put off opening mass vaccination sites at Citi Field and Yankee Stadium as they wait for vaccine production to speed up.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo will give an update on the coronavirus in New York Monday. It’s scheduled to start at 2 p.m.

City officials had set a goal of 300,000 vaccine doses last week, but were only able to give 200,000.

De Blasio urged President Joe Biden’s administration to use the Defense Production Act to spur vaccine production.

He said 628,831 doses have been administered in the city since the beginning of the vaccination effort last month.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)