Mother of slain Vermont woman speaks out

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The mother of Emily Hamann, the young woman who was murdered in Bennington a week ago, is talking to WCAX News about her daughter.

Kelly Carroll first thanks the community for their support through this terribly tough time. But she wants people to know that the illness of addiction is everywhere and we have to work as a community to help people like her daughter.

“I really want the community to know how grateful we are and thankful as a family,” Carroll said.

Emily Hamann was murdered one week ago in broad daylight along the River Walkway in Bennington. She was a daughter, a twin, a big sister and a mother to a 17-month-old boy.

“She was one of the strongest people I know. She was the strongest woman I know. If you were part of her circle, if you were in her family, if you were one of her friends and someone did you wrong, she would do whatever she could to make it right, she was very loyal,” Carroll said.

Hamann’s son is currently in the custody of the state.

“Emily knew she was sick. She was working on a plan with DCF and the state to have him adopted by his foster family, who I cannot say enough about. We are 100% behind this,” Carroll said.

Carroll says Hamann was bullied in middle school and eventually became depressed and engaged in self-harm. After high school she was working two jobs. It was at one of those workplaces her mother says a co-worker introduced her daughter to heroin.

“It can happen to anybody,” Carroll said. “My Emma was a hard worker. She made a bad decision and that bad decision led to more bad decisions, but there is a lot of this in our community.”

Carroll understands some people will disagree, but hopes overall, Hamann’s story can unite the community and make a change.

“Oh, you know, one less junkie to deal with, who cares? But they all have families. And they all started somewhere. Nobody just wakes up one day and says, ‘Oh hey, I think I’ll be an addict with my life,’” Carroll said.

Carroll tells me community members are asking the select board to place a plaque in honor of Hamann at the scene of the crime. She wants the area to be a place of reflection and hope.

There is also a take back our neighborhood walk next Monday from 5:30-6:30 p.m., being organized by St. Peter’s Church and the Take Back Walloomsac Group.

