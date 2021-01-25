Advertisement

NEK Collaborative pitches investments in broadband, education, health care

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Community leaders in the Northeast Kingdom are pitching a sweeping pandemic economic recovery plan to Vermont lawmakers.

The NEK Collaborative, a community action nonprofit, is specifically pitching investments in broadband, housing, education and business support.

They say the plan will build a more resilient Northeast Kingdom and help fill gaps in unequal access to broadband, education and health care.

It’s slated to cost about $200 million. They hope to get some of that money from President Biden’s proposed $1.9 billion aid package.

“We’ve got to help communities get to the other side because what we don’t want is to leave stranded on that bridge to the vaccine is a lot of our local institutions that bring vitality to our communities,” said Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vermont.

We’ll track the NEK Collaborative’s progress and bring you updates when we get them.

