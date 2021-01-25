New Hampshire nears grim COVID milestone

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The state of New Hampshire is closing in on a grim milestone: 1,000 coronavirus deaths. So far, there have been 987 deaths from COVID-19.

It’s a death rate of 73 people per 100,000. Only eight states have a lower COVID death rate, including Vermont with 171 total deaths and a rate of 27 per 100,000 people.

Every death has an impact on those left behind. Our Adam Sullivan spoke with the granddaughter of a woman who died in Hanover, New Hampshire

Barbara Burnham is not simply a COVID-19 statistic. The 86-year-old grew up in the Upper Valley and was loved by a big family. But sadly, they were not with her when she passed away. It’s one of the many unfortunate consequences of a contagious virus.

“She was so sweet but she definitely didn’t take anyone’s crap. She definitely stood up for herself. She was an independent woman,” Holly Burnham said.

Burnham is talking about her grandmother, Barbara. Mrs. Burnham passed away in December after battling dementia for several years. Family members say a COVID-19 diagnosis made matters worse.

“I think part of the decline was due to the isolation from COVID. I think not having family members there every day when they were before, she really didn’t have a will to live,” Holly Burnham said.

Barbara Burnham spent the last two years of her life at Hanover Terrace, a long-term care facility that was plagued by an outbreak. Visitors were not allowed inside. Burnham has five kids, several grandchildren and even a couple of great-grandkids.

“If she had passed at a different time from a different disease, we would have all been there with her. We would have been surrounding here, holding her hand. Hugging her, giving her love, and we weren’t able to do that,” Holly said.

Thankfully, her granddaughter is a hospice social worker with several clients at Hanover Terrace. She was the only family member close by during Mrs. Burnham’s last days. Barbara’s husband passed away several months earlier after 65 years of marriage.

The death of a loved one is something we can all relate to. But as the coronavirus numbers continue to rise, we are all reminded of the unfamiliar times.

“We were able to have a last Zoom as a full family so all of my cousins, all of my aunts and uncles got to get on a big Zoom call and say our goodbyes that way,” Holly said.

The family says the staff at the Hanover Terrace was like an extended family which gives them comfort knowing Mrs. Burnham was not completely alone. The facility has now moved past the outbreak and is once again beginning to allow visitors.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.