New leads in decades-old NH murder case

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALLENSTOWN, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire investigators now believe they have new leads in a decades-old murder case in Allenstown.

Three of four victims have been identified, but the fourth has been a mystery since 1980 when their bodies were dumped in the woods near Bear Brook State Park.

The case was unsolved until 2017 when investigators linked a genetic genealogist’s clues to Terry Rasmussen, also known as Bob Evans, a serial killer who died in a California prison years earlier.

Now, DNA testing has revealed the unidentified girl was not related to the other victims, but that Rasmussen was her biological father and they are tracing her biological mother back to Mississippi

Police are now encouraging people in that area to upload their DNA to help them identify the girl and her mother.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.

