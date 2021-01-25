New York rescue team mourns loss of cadaver dog

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A New York rescue team is mourning the loss of one of their cadaver dogs.

Members of the Champlain Valley Search and Rescue K-9 Unit say K-9 Inca died peacefully next to her handler a few days ago under the care of a team at a Plattsburgh veterinary hospital.

We’re told she had a special ability in recovery work and not only helped in upstate communities but throughout New York and Canada.

She also worked as an educator dog, visiting schools and giving thousands of kisses to kids.

There will be a memorial in her honor this spring.

