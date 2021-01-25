Advertisement

Nonprofit brings housing to northern New England, New York

File image
File image(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - A nonprofit group is using a $1 million award from the Northern Border Regional Commission to build and renovate rental apartments in Vermont and upstate New York.

Northern Forest Center President Rob Riley says they are in talks with stakeholders in St. Johnsbury as well as Tupper Lake, New York to potentially create 18 housing units between the two locations, similar to those under construction in Lancaster, New Hampshire and 12 units in Millinocket, Maine.

Riley said the $1 million award is the initial capital for the projects in New York and Vermont.

