NY sees some progress after worst COVID-19 stretch since May

NEW YORK (AP) - Winter has brought New York’s worst stretch of the coronavirus crisis since May, with at least 4,800 dead from COVID-19 in the past 30 days.

But in recent days, there have been signs of a possible turnaround.

Statewide, hospitalizations are flattening. The number of new infections has dropped steadily over the past two weeks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday lifted a ban on elective surgeries at some hospitals in western New York.

He said he plans to announce other changes soon to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions in several parts of the state, but didn’t offer specifics.

