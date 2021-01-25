Advertisement

NY sees some progress after worst COVID-19 stretch since May

Gov. Andrew Cuomo-File photo
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Winter has brought New York’s worst stretch of the coronavirus crisis since May, with at least 4,800 dead from COVID-19 in the past 30 days.

But in recent days, there have been signs of a possible turnaround.

Statewide, hospitalizations are flattening. The number of new infections has dropped steadily over the past two weeks.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday lifted a ban on elective surgeries at some hospitals in western New York.

He said he plans to announce other changes soon to the state’s COVID-19 restrictions in several parts of the state, but didn’t offer specifics.

