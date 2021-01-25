Advertisement

Plymouth State attracts Maine, Vermont students with grants

Plymouth State University
Plymouth State University(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:09 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University officials say they’re seeing some success with a program to attract students from Maine and Vermont.

The university launched its North Woods Connection program just over a year ago.

It combines federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships to ensure out-of-pocket directly billed costs do not exceed comparable costs for in-state students.

So far, the university has awarded more than $73,000 to 44 students.

