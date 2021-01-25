Plymouth State attracts Maine, Vermont students with grants

PLYMOUTH, N.H. (AP) - Plymouth State University officials say they’re seeing some success with a program to attract students from Maine and Vermont.

The university launched its North Woods Connection program just over a year ago.

It combines federal, state and institutional grants and scholarships to ensure out-of-pocket directly billed costs do not exceed comparable costs for in-state students.

So far, the university has awarded more than $73,000 to 44 students.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.