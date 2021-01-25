Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Guilford

Close up Crime Scene tape generic
Close up Crime Scene tape generic(Source: Gray News)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021
GUILFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a shooting in southeastern Vermont after a man with multiple gunshot wounds was dropped off at the hospital in Brattleboro.

Police say Colby Boyce, 23, of Guilford, was left off at the Brattleboro Memorial Hospital at about 6:25 p.m. Sunday. He was then airlifted to the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in New Hampshire where he is in the intensive care unit.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Guilford Center Road in Guilford, but they are not yet releasing other details about the case.

Police want to hear from anyone with information on the case. Call Vt. State Police Tpr. Jason Lengfellner at the barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

