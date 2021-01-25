Advertisement

Police say husband, wife killed in Adirondack house fire

By Associated Press
PIERREPONT, N.Y. (AP) - New York State Police say a man and woman in their 60s were killed in a house fire in the Adirondacks.

Authorities say firefighters from several departments responded to the blaze in Pierrepont at 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

They found Ricky Gollinger, 64, and Lena Gollinger, 62, trapped inside the burning house. The husband and wife were rescued from the house and taken to SUNY Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, where they later died.

Police say two additional adults and four children who were in the house were able to get out safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

