Sheriff’s deputy and 2nd driver injured in crash on Interstate-87

BEEKMANTOWN, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Clinton County sheriff’s deputy and another person were injured in a crash in Beekmantown, New York, over the weekend.

It happened at about 2:45 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 87 near Exit 40.

Police say Deputy Tanner Hooker, 36, was responding to a 911 call driving north on I-87 in his patrol vehicle with his emergency lights on.

Investigators say Hooker tried to make a left turn into a U-turn from the right lane and turned into the path of Keegan Kwetcian, 22, of Morrisonville, who was heading north in the left lane in his pickup.

The deputy’s cruiser ran off the west shoulder and hit a road sign before stopping.

Both drivers were taken to CVPH. Police say Hooker had internal injuries and Kwetcian had a head injury.

