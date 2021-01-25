Stowe arson cases transferred to federal court

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The man who police say admitted to setting eight out of 15 arson cases in Stowe now faces federal charges.

Jeffery Nolan, 62, was out on conditions after he was arraigned on arson charges in state court.

But was arrested at his home in Stowe again on Friday.

Monday, his case was transferred to federal court.

The next step is to present his case to a grand jury.

