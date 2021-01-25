Thousands of Vermonters age 75 and up scramble to sign up for COVID-19 vaccine

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As of Monday evening, nearly 20,000 Vermonters age 75 and up are now in line for coronavirus vaccine appointments as tens of thousands scramble to sign up for their shot.

This 20,000 is out of some 49,000 eligible Vermonters and on top of thousands in long-term care facilities that have already been vaccinated.

“That’s a lot of Vermonters,” said Human Services Secretary Mike Smith. “We’re pretty excited for the response that we got for this.”

Many were able to get through without a hitch, while others hit some snags. Thousands applied online and over the phone, saying it was a seamless process. But for others, it came with a few headaches. When the phones opened at noon, a crush of calls flooded the lines, inundating nearly 400 operators.

Shirley Laskay who lives with her husband in Newark ran into issues early in the day.

“I called about five or six times and then it rang about 40 or 50 times,” Laskay said. “I called right before [WCAX] called and it said all circuits are busy, please try again at a later time.”

Like expected from state leaders, wait times on the phone were long for some, while others we spoke with who did not want to be identified ran into issues applying online.

“Should I put my middle initial should I not, did I do it right, did I do it wrong, what’s going on?” said one Vermonter.

The state says some ran into issues because of mismatched information on emails and passwords. They’re still urging friends and family to help loved ones book their appointment if they can to avoid using the phone. However as the day went on, many such as Laskay who were blocked out originally ended up getting through.

“I was only on hold for about 19 minutes and once I got through, the lady was very helpful and very sweet and we were able to get through everything rapidly so that worked out well,” Laskay said.

Even though some may not have gotten through on launch day, state leaders stress there are plenty of appointments over the next 5 weeks for everyone in the 75+ age band. In the coming weeks, appointments will be held at some Kinney Drug stores and 59 community vaccination sites in 39 towns a the state receives more doses of the vaccine.

“In the future there will be more health care providers you can go to, as well,” Smith said. “As you sign up, you will see more health care providers that will be coming online.”

Once you get to your appointment and get your first shot, staff will help you register for your second shot a few weeks out. The state estimates it will be another 5 weeks until the next age band opens for appointments, which is people age 70 and up.

You can register online for the vaccine at this link. You can also call 855-722-7878 to make an appointment. The call center will be open Monday-Friday, 8:15 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Saturday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Remember, if you go online, you need to create an account first. Then you will receive an email with your patient ID. Then, you can log back into the state website and schedule your appointment. You will then receive another email confirming the date, time and location of your shot.

