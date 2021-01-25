Advertisement

Two fires at Trapp Family Lodge spark investigation

When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, a woodshed was fully engulfed in flames.(Gregory Boluch)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 9:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - Stowe fire officials are investigating two fires at the Trapp Family Lodge. They happened at around 7:15 Saturday night.

When firefighters responded to a report of a fire at the resort, a woodshed was fully engulfed in flames. The shed was used to store firewood and trash/recycling on Pasture Drive in the guest house area of the resort. It was destroyed.

After the first fire was under control, firefighters were alerted to another shed fire close by. Firefighters responded quickly, and the second fire didn’t cause any damage.

No one got hurt.

The Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and the Stowe Police Department are investigating the cause and origin of the fires.

Anyone with information about these fires is asked to contact the Vermont State Police in Williston at (802)878-7111 or contact the Vermont Arson Tip Award Program (VATAP) at 1-800-32-ARSON (1-800-322-7766).

