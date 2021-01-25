Advertisement

Vaccine registration opens Monday for Vermonters 75 years and older

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Starting Monday, Vermonters 75 years of age and older can begin signing up for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Registration is not open yet, but here’s will you find the link for registration when it does goes live.

There will also be a phone number you can call as well.

When you make an appointment, you’ll be asked for your name, date of birth, a few medical questions like whether you’ve recently had another vaccine, and your insurance information, although insurance is not required.

The first appointment will begin this Wednesday.

A receptionist will check you in, someone will give you a shot, then you hang out for 15 minutes of observation, and then you can leave. It’s important to make it to your appointment because, if you don’t, your dose may spoil.

An appointment to get the second dose of the vaccine will be made after you get your first shot.

Maker of Bernie's mittens makes some more for charity
