Vermont-based nonprofit develops class dedicated to media literacy

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With constant information being thrown around on social media, it can be hard to navigate what is real, what’s fake and what is misleading.

Technology for Tomorrow has a mission of providing technology education and more online opportunities to underserved communities. Their newest addition is an entire course dedicated to media literacy.

“How can we take what we have been teaching at ASU to our students and take it to the masses,” said Kristy Roschke, the managing director of the News Co/Lab at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

She says media literacy is crucial to navigating information in the 21st century.

“I think of media literacy as a fundamental literacy like reading and writing,” said Roschke.

She and her colleagues created an online course to help the general public navigate their news consumption. The goal was simple to set.

“Moving from feeling very overwhelmed and like there is nothing you can do, to feeling like, ‘Oh, OK, I got this’,” said Roschke.

But difficult to achieve, so they began partnering with organizations to hit their audience.

“So being able to partner with other groups allows them to take the content that we have created and apply it in different formats,” said Roschke.

“We work with them and then we, Technology for Tomorrow, repurpose that course into a typical traditional instructor-led sort of course,” said Bjorn Norstrom, the program manager at Technology for Tomorrow in Williston.

Their nonprofit has the goal of providing skills-based technology help to underserved communities, like the elderly.

“What we are trying to do is introduce principals of media literacy,” said Norstrom.

These are things like spotting misinformation, checking sources and a look behind the curtain on how media operates. Norstrom says with the right course guidance, the value is undeniable.

“It’s a lot of what can I do when I get those links coming my way on social media before I click on that share button and spread it? What can I do to kind of make sure the information is credible and reliable versus just clicking and spreading something that might not be true,” said Norstrom.

Norstrom says with information constantly being fed to you, whether or not you are seeking it out, having the tools to navigate a constantly changing media landscape helps not only you but everyone.

As of right now, they are piloting the program to work out kinks as they get ready to offer it to their target audience.

They are also looking into bringing in Arizona State to do research as the course is being taught.

Click here for a link to the abbreviated version of the program.

