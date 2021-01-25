Advertisement

Vermont National Guard soldiers to stay in D.C. through February

Pending Governor Phil Scott’s approval, most of the more than 100 soldiers will remain in D.C....
Pending Governor Phil Scott's approval, most of the more than 100 soldiers will remain in D.C. until late February.
By Christina Guessferd
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont National Guard soldiers returned home Sunday, but the rest plan to stay in Washington for another month.

The Guard says it’s been asked to continue to support security operations in the nation’s capitol. Pending Governor Phil Scott’s approval, most of the more than 100 soldiers will remain in D.C. until late February.

About 30 soldiers returned to Camp Johnson Sunday evening. On Tuesday, another 30 soldiers will board busses to Washington to replace them.

“We are excited to continue our mission and honored to be asked to continue to serve in this important role,” said Capt. Erik Lahr, Vermont Task Force Commander. “Our Soldiers have done a great job remaining flexible to the needs of the mission, and will continue to do so into February.”

“Our Soldiers safety and well-being is always at the top of our priority list,” said Col. Justin Davis, operations officer, Vermont Army National Guard. “The needs of our Soldiers are being met and leaders on the ground report that conditions are comfortable, and morale is high.”

Upon their arrival in Vermont, all the deployed service members will quarantine according to state COVID-19 protocols.

