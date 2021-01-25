Vermont Sports Card Show reports busiest season

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As many turn to hobbies during the pandemic, sports cards are spiking interest.

The Vermont Sports Card Show at the University Mall has been held monthly for the past seven years. There, you’ll find tables of vintage and current cards representing a wide range of sports. Earlier this month, sports cards made national news when a Mickey Mantle card sold for $5.2 million.

Vermont Sports Card coordinator Dale Tompkins says the huge payouts are prompting people to dig back into their old collections.

“This year’s been the biggest year since we’ve been doing this show. People, they’re at home, they’re not doing much, and I think people are pulling out their cards from their collections ‘cause they are sitting at home doing nothing,” Tompkins said.

At the show, card-lovers can buy, sell, and trade cards. Tompkins stresses you must follow all COVID regulations to attend.

Copyright 2021 WCAX. All rights reserved.