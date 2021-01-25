Advertisement

Vermont town ponders future of old railroad station

Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 8:06 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont town is trying to decide what to do with an old railroad station alongside what is now the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.

The Danville Train Station Committee met recently and set a goal of envisioning, designing and funding a renewed purpose for the historic building that has served as the town recycling center since the mid-1990s.

The town is looking for ways to better incorporate the rail trail, which once it is completed will run through Danville between St. Johnsbury and Swanton, into the economic and cultural fabric of the town.

The building will celebrate its 150th anniversary this summer.

