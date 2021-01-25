Vt. crafters create products featuring Bernie Sanders’ much-memed mittens

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - That Bernie Sander inauguration meme keeps gaining more steam. As our Scott Fleishman shows you, some talented Vermont crafters are taking the image to another dimension-- the third dimension.

Sen. Bernie Sanders’ inauguration pose keeps popping up next to various people and in different places.

The picture is now on a sweatshirt for sale with proceeds going to the Vermont Meals on Wheels programs.

“I saw how fast those sweatshirts sold out and I thought, wouldn’t it be great if I could make something and then give the proceeds in his honor basically,” said MaryBeth LeFevre of Williamstown.

LeFevre has been doing embroidery for about six years. She opened her side business, Riley’s Ruffles and Bows, four years ago. Last Friday, she sketched out the image which would later become her Bernie Sanders inauguration Mug Rug.

“People want to have coffee with Bernie,” she said.

It’s a 6-inch, fabric and cork coaster. Five dollars of every $10 item sold also goes to Vermont Meals on Wheels. She’s already sold 10 this weekend.

Meredith Gordon started sewing dolls for her business, Deep Cut Creations, last fall at her home in Shelburne. Immediately after the inauguration last week, she created a plushie of Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman.

“So then, this past weekend, everyone’s like you made Amanda, you need to make Bernie,” Gordon said.

Thanks to word of mouth, Gordon already has about 20 orders from the weekend and they’ve been selling across the country.

“Which is insane for me. This little stay-at-home mom working out of her basement. It’s just kind of mind-blowing,” Gordon said. “He’s already our top seller.”

Gordon’s Deep Cut Creations has donated two of its Bernie Inauguration Plushies to Outright Vermont for its charity auction. Outright Vermont serves the state’s LGBTQ+ youth.

Reporter Scott Fleishman: What is it about this image that has just captivated everybody?

Meredith Gordon: You know what I think it is, Scott, I think people we’re just waiting for something that was just joyful and fun and made you laugh. I mean, how real is Bernie being?

“He is our Bernie. So, that’s what I get out of that picture,” LeFevre said.

Local artisans turning this now iconic image into business-boosting products. Now that’s pretty crafty.

