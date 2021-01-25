Advertisement

Vt. Law School welcomes 1st female president

Beth McCormack is the new president of the Vermont Law School.
Beth McCormack is the new president of the Vermont Law School.(Courtesy: Vermont Law School)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Law School has a new interim president and dean, and she’s making history.

Beth McCormack is the first woman to hold the position.

She succeeds Thomas McHenry, who announced he would be stepping down last November.

McCormack has served as vice dean for students since 2017 and has been at the school since 2011.

She starts her new job immediately.

