Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:23 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy last Monday of January, everyone! This last week of January is certainly going to look and feel like it.

After a cold, blustery weekend, and a very cold morning today, temperatures will start to moderate this afternoon. And it won’t be nearly as windy as it was over the weekend, so wind chills will not be a factor today like they were for the last couple of days.

The slow warm-up will continue into Tuesday. The day will start with some sunshine, but then it will cloud up and some light snow will be arriving late afternoon and evening as a storm system that is tracking to our south clips us with that light, fluffy snow. The snow will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of us will get about 1-3″ of fluffy snow out of that, but as much as 3-5″ the farther south you are, and also over the central Adirondacks, especially in the higher elevations.

Another Arctic cold front will come in late Thursday with some snow showers. That will usher in another shot of real cold air on blustery north winds. Temperatures will again drop to near zero by Friday morning with even lower wind chills.

The last weekend of the month will feature some sunshine, but there is a chance for snow late Sunday into early next week.

Bundle up and stay warm! And we will continue to track that round of light snow for late Tuesday into Wednesday. -Gary

