BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been bitterly cold lately, but temperatures will moderate a bit tomorrow. That’s not a trend that will continue though, temperatures will drop again for the end of the week!

Tuesday, we may see a few breaks of morning sunshine, but clouds will return with light snow developing late in the afternoon. There is a storm system that is tracking by to our south, but the northern fringes of that storm will clip our area with light snow.

Light snow will continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Most of us will get about 1-3″ of fluffy snow out of that, but as much as 3-5″ the farther south you are, and also over the central Adirondacks, especially in the higher elevations.

Another Arctic cold front will come in late Thursday with some snow showers and another blast of bitter cold weather. Temperatures will drop to a few degrees above and below zero across the region, but blustery north winds will give us wind chills well below zero.

The weekend will be mostly dry but there will be the chance for some snow late Sunday into the beginning of next week.

