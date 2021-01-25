BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday will start off cold, with early lows a few degrees either side of zero. A few of the coldest spots may dip into the teens below zero. Please keep the pets indoors. Monday afternoon will be partly sunny, with highs in the low 20s...still a touch cold, but warmer than the weekend was. Clouds will increase on Tuesday, and now models are showing southern sections being clipped by a system overnight, with light snow. An inch or so of accumulation is possible, but that’s about it. Any snow will move out Wednesday morning.

Generally quiet weather can be expected into next weekend. Thursday will be mostly cloudy, with a significant storm passing well to our south. However, high pressure in Canada, and that storm to the south, will create brisk northwest winds which will usher in another surge of Arctic air on Friday. Highs will only be in the single digits to low teens that day, with lows below zero. It does warm back up over the weekend, with highs reaching the mid to upper 20s by Sunday.

