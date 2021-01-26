Advertisement

Amid pandemic, NY seizures of fentanyl and meth surge

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Federal authorities say the amount of fentanyl seized in drug-trafficking investigations in the state of New York has continued to increase at an alarming rate amid the pandemic.

The DEA said on Tuesday that seizures of meth also are on a steep rise. DEA official Ray Donovan said the data reflects how Mexican drug cartels are undeterred from trying to expand supply chains for the deadly synthetic drugs into the U.S. Northeast.

It’s estimated that more than 60% of all drug overdose deaths in New York City involve fentanyl.

