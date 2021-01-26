Advertisement

Black woman quits Vermont town board; cites bigotry, safety


(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. (AP) - A Black member of a Vermont town’s selectboard has resigned, citing safety concerns and “blatant bigotry” in the community.

The Valley News reports that Alicia Barrow sent a resignation letter to the Hartford Selectboard on Friday evening. She wrote that she no longer feels safe nor welcome in a place that she has called home for 15 years. She says she’s been a victim of racial slurs and death threats over the phone, in person and by email.

Her resignation comes after the leader of a Vermont NAACP branch stepped down in September, citing harassment, and the lone Black woman in the Legislature resigned in 2018, citing threats.







