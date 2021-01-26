Burlington city council rejects ballot proposal on police officers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington City Council overwhelmingly rejected one councilor’s proposal to put a question on the March ballot about the number of police officers in the Queen City.

Mayoral candidate and city councilor Ali Dieng, I-Ward 7, was pushing to let voters decide if the city should “maintain a minimum of 84 sworn police officers assuring adequate staffing levels to sustain 24-hour police patrols in the City?”

On Monday, councilors voted 11-1 to turn it down. Dieng was the only councilor in favor of it.

Dieng said he proposed it in response to police department officials reporting that they may have to cut night patrols if the number of officers falls below 76.

