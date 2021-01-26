COVID vaccinations begin in NH for 2nd phase of rollout

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - COVID vaccines began Tuesday in New Hampshire for the second phase of the state’s rollout plan.

And with more than 250,000 New Hampshire residents registered for the next phase of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, the state is opening up more locations for people to get that first dose.

Gov. Chris Sununu toured one of those sites Tuesday morning.

There are now 22 locations for people who are 65 and older or who have a medical condition that makes them more vulnerable to COVID-19.

Right now, appointments to get a shot are being booked into April. You need to register first, either online or over the phone to begin the process.

The governor says the state is actually ahead of schedule when it comes to the phase 1B rollout, though there have been some issues registering people and with email.

“Check your spam folders or your junk folders if there is a filter in there that might try to weed an email like this out if they think it is from a mass mailing. A lot of times folks are calling in because they don’t receive something but when we walk them through it, it might be in one of their email folders,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire. “If you have registered and you haven’t gotten an email back saying, ‘OK, now is a chance to actually finalize a location and time,’ please reach out. You should have received that by now,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

You can do that by calling 211. You must be a New Hampshire resident. Second homeowners are not eligible to get a vaccine in the Granite State.

There have also been some issues up in the northern part of the state with appointments being automatically canceled due to scheduling errors. State officials will be reaching out directly to individuals who were affected.

Sununu says that the goal is to vaccinate roughly 400,000 people by mid-May, which is most of the state’s high-risk population.

The governor says he is optimistic about things beginning to return back to normal this summer.

